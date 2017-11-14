YY up 2.5% after strong Q3 gains in users, revenue, profit

YY has gained 2.5% after hours following Q3 earnings featuring a healthy beat on both revenues and profits, paced by its lead segment of live streaming.

Revenues grew nearly 48%, and net income attributable to the company rose 46.7% to 639.1M yuan (about $96.3M).

Revenue breakout: Live streaming, 2.87B yuan (up 60.4%); Online games, 122M yuan (down 18.4%); Membership, 49.5M yuan (down 28%).

Mobile live streaming monthly active users rose 36.6% to 73M; total live streaming paying users rose 46.5%, to 6.3M.

Cash and equivalents came to 1.13B yuan (about $169.7M); net cash from operations was 1.045B yuan ($157.1M).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of 3.4B-3.5B yuan (about $512.4M-$527.4M, above expectations for $500.5M), or Y/Y growth of 36.5-40.6%.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press Release