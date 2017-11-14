Berkshire adds to position in Apple, cuts back on IBM

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) latest portfolio positions include increased positions in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Monsanto (NYSE:MON) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Buffett's conglomerate raised its AAPL holding by 3.9M shares to 134.1M, according to a 13-F filing.

BRK decreased positions in IBM to ~37M shares from 54M shares and Charter Communication (NASDAQ:CHTR) to 8.49M shares from 9.44M shares.

BRK's top holdings at the end of Q3, in order of size, were Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), AAPL, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).