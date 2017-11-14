Top 3G Capital portfolio adds and drops

3G Capital issues an update on its portfolio holdings at the end of Q3.

3G new buys during the quarter included BP (NYSE:BP), Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Vale (NYSE:VALE). Stakes in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Berry Plastics Group (NYSE:BERY) were boosted.

The influential hedge fund exited Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) -- while lowering its exposure to Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).

SEC Form 13F