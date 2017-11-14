S&P, Dow post third drop in four sessions

Stocks fell modestly, weighed by the energy (-1.5%) and materials (-1.1%) sectors that followed slumping commodities prices.

U.S. crude oil posted its biggest one-day drop in more than a month, sinking 1.9% to settle at $55.70/bbl.

Telecom services (-1.4%) also finished sharply lower but most other sectors closed roughly in line with or above the broader market, including utilities, which jumped 1.2% after rising by the same amount yesterday.

Meanwhile, GE tumbled another 6% following its decision to slash its dividend by 50% and a corporate revamp that wound up disappointing investors.

The S&P 500 and Dow now have traded lower in three of the past four sessions, in part because of investor concerns about the prospects of tax reform, which has coincided with signs of stress in high-yield debt and the winding down of the Q3 earnings season.

“Since Friday, the theme has been deleveraging and taking risk off the table,” says Mischler Financial's Larry Peruzzi. “Part of it has been profit-taking and part of it has been uncertainty with taxes and Washington.”

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending yields lower across the curve including the benchmark 10-year yield, which shed 2 bps to 2.38%.