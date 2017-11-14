Gabelli: Viacom should float 10% of international operations

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) should bundle 10% of its international operations -- the successful unit from which current company CEO Bob Bakish came -- and give it a public float, Mario Gabelli says.

Speaking at a Reuters conference, the GAMCO head says Bakish is "doing great," and suggests that the company could boost capital, reduce debt and increase flexibility with a public offering of 10% of non-U.S. operations.

“They should do the offering in Hong Kong and get the Transformers out there so that the Chinese love the Transformers and they’ll bid up the stock,” Gabelli says.

GAMCO is the No. 2 holder of Viacom voting shares behind Sumner Redstone.

As a bonus, he says he gives AT&T's (NYSE:T) $85B bid for Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) an 80% chance of making it to completion despite recent hurdles raised at the Justice Dept., and expects more M&A activity overall as tax reform details get clearer: “You will have global lovemaking at an accelerated rate ... Companies are ready to grow. ... They just need to have what the rules of engagement are.”