Bloomberg: Glencore near creation of new mining royalty company

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is close to finalizing a $700M agreement with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to create a new base metals royalty company, Bloomberg reports.

Glencore will bring royalty agreements from ~10 mines, while Ontario Teachers will contribute ~$350M in capital to allow the company to acquire additional royalty streams from other projects, according to the report, which also says Glencore and Ontario Teachers each would have a 50% stake in the new company.

The largest royalty stream included in the package is Glencore’s 33.75% stake in Peru's Antamina mine, which produces copper, zinc and silver, the report says.

While royalty and streaming companies such as Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) have been successful in precious metals, Glencore's venture would the first large royalty company specializing in base metals.