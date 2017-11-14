CBS sets exchange ratio for CBS Radio/Entercom merger

CBS has set its final exchange ratio at 5.6796 in the deal to split off CBS Radio and merge it with Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM).

For each share of CBS Class B common stock tendered and accepted, CBS will deliver 5.6796 shares of CBS Radio common stock.

That stock will be immediately converted into a right to get equal shares in Entercom on completion of the merger. It's expected to be a tax-free transaction for federal tax purposes.

CBS will accept 17,854,689 shares of Class B common stock if the offer's fully subscribed.

The offer is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday.