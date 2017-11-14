Kinder Morgan makes new request for NEB intervention on Trans Mountain

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) again appeals to Canada's National Energy Board to set up a process to resolve potential disagreements over local permits for its planned Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.

KMI's new request differs from a similar one last month because it was made through a more formal route, a legal notice of motion, but is not likely to be fast-tracked by the regulator since it raises the same argument, says CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman.

After failing last month to obtain local permits from the city of Burnaby in British Columbia, KMI asked the regulator to allow it to bypass the city and to make a decision quickly; the NEB last week rejected the proposal for an expedited timeline.