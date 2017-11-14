XG Technology -15.2% as q3 losses widen

XG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) is off 15.2% in after-hours trading after its Q3 earnings

Thanks to an acquisition of Vislink, revenues rose more than fivefold to $10.16M (short of one estimate for $11.18M), but general/administrative expenses that nearly tripled and higher R&D costs led to a wider loss from operations ($5.5M vs. a year-ago $4.08M) and net loss that increased to $5.5M from a year-ago loss of $3.1M.

Cash came to $4.7M, down from $9.05M at the end of 2016. Net decrease in cash during the quarter was $4.34M.

The company plans a conference call to discuss results Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

