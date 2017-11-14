Crude oil settles -2% as IEA report forecasts U.S. production boom

U.S. crude oil prices settled 1.9% lower for a third straight daily decline, hurt by a global selloff in commodities today as well as an International Energy Agency forecast for rising U.S. crude production and softer global demand growth.

December WTI fell $1.06 to settle at $55.70/bbl after touching a low of $55.18, while Brent crude slid 1.5% to $62.21, both closing at their lowest levels since Nov. 3.

The IEA cut its oil demand growth forecast by 100K bbl/day for this year and next to an estimated 1.5M bbl/day in 2017 and 1.3M bbl/day in 2018.

Energy shares are under pressure, with some of the biggest losers NFX -7% , RRC -6.6% , EQT -6.1% , AR -5.2% , CHK -5.1% , MRO -4.5% , SWN -4.5% , APC -4.3% .

