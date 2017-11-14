FDA OKs AstraZeneca's asthma med benralizumab

The FDA approves AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) FASENRA (benralizumab) for the add-on maintenance treatment of patients at least 12 years old with severe eosinophilic asthma. Market launch will commence in the coming weeks.

Benralizumab is an anti-interleukin-5 receptor alpha monoclonal antibody that depletes blood and sputum eosinophils, a type of white blood cell. Eosinophils are associated with the cause and severity of asthma as well as COPD attacks.

The company's marketing application in Europe should be approved within the next 60 days.

