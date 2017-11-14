U.S. refiners positioned for profits with rising Brent/WTI spread - Barclays

U.S. independent refiners are poised to enjoy rising profits through 2021 and beyond, Barclays analysts say in upgrading PBF Energy (PBF +4.1% ) to Overweight from Underweight and CVR Refining (CVRR +0.4% ) to Equal Weight from Underweight.

The firm forecasts the Brent/WTI Cushing spread will average $4/bbl next year and rise to ~$6/bl by 2020-21, but the long-term differential could hit $5-$7 if U.S. oil exports overwhelm European refiner demand and the industry is forced to rely on Asia to clear the marginal barrel.

Barclays also believes that global oil demand growth of 1.2M-1.4M bbl/day is more than enough to offset the impending supply additions.

Lastly, the firm thinks the new standards will materially support distillate margins and the light/heavy oil differential beginning in H2 2019, and thus could be a significant catalyst for share prices.

However, Barclays downgrades Phillips 66 (PSX -0.5% ) to Underweight from Equal Weight and says the company's diversified business model likely will drive underperformance in an otherwise strong margin uptrend environment for refiners.

Source: Briefing.com