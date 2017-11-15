Record streak for Japanese growth

Japan's economy expanded at an annualized pace of 1.4% in Q3, marking the seventh straight period of quarterly growth and longest of uninterrupted growth in more than a decade.

It's welcome news for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who won a new mandate from voters in a national election on Oct. 22 to continue pushing the world’s third-largest economy out of years of economic malaise.

