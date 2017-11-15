Cardinal Health sells China business for $1.2B

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) agrees to sell its Cardinal Health China business to Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SHPMF) for $1.2B. The deal should close by the end of Cardinal's fiscal year (calendar Q2 2018).

The transaction includes Cardinal's pharmaceutical and medical products distribution business in China but does not include its remaining businesses there, including Cordis, its Patient Recovery unit, its medical sourcing team or other functions.

Chairman of Cardinal Health China Eric Zwisler will retire immediately.

Previously: Cardinal Health to explore strategic alternatives, China a big growth driver (July 21)