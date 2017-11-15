Phase 1/2 study underway assessing Sangamo's gene therapy for MPS II; shares ahead 6% premarket

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CHAMPIONS, evaluating Sangamo Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SGMO) gene therapy SB-913 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), an inherited lysosomal storage disorder in which large sugar molecules accumulate in cells due to the absence of an enzyme called IDS.

SB-913 is designed to insert a corrective gene into a precise location in the DNA of liver cells to enable the production of IDS.

According to ClinicalTrials.com, the estimated primary completion date of the trial is February 2021.

Fast Track-tagged SB-913 is based on the company's zinc finger nuclease genome editing technology. It is administered via a single intravenous infusion using AAV (adeno-associated virus) vectors that target the liver.