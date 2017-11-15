Target slides after weak holiday quarter guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) slips past estimates with its Q3 report.

Comparable sales were up 0.9% during the quarter to top the 0.4% pace anticipated by analysts. Comparable digital channel sales jumped 24%.

The number of transactions recorded during the quarter increased 1.4%, offset a bit by a 0.5% decline in average transaction amount.

Gross margin came in at 29.7% of sales vs. 29.3% expected and 29.8% a year ago. SG&A expenses rose 80 bps to 21.1% of sales.

Looking ahead, Target sees Q4 EPS of $1.05 to $1.25 vs. $1.24 consensus and full-year EPS of $4.40 to $4.60.

TGT -5.23% premarket to $56.95.

