Acorda Therapeutics stops enrollment in long-term studies of tozadenant after five fatalities; shares down 31% premarket

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stockholders are facing an ugly day after the company announced five deaths in its Phase 3 program of Parkinson's disease candidate tozadenant. The fatalities were caused by sepsis, including four cases of agranulocytosis, the absence of infection-fighting white blood cells, that were possibly treatment-related.

There have been seven total cases of sepsis, all treated with tozadenant. In addition to the four instances of agranulocytosis, two had no white blood cell counts available at the time of death and one had a high white blood cell count.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the situation.

The company acquired the rights to tozadenant, an adenosine A2a receptor antagonist designed to reduce daily OFF time, via its acquisition of Biotie. Acorda was counting on it to be one its major growth drivers.

