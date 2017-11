The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) tops estimates with its Q3 report.

Comparable sales rose 5.1% during the quarter to fly past the consensus mark of 2.8%.

Gross profit increased 30 bps to 41.3% of sales off the higher level of sales. Adjusted operating income was up 80 bps to 14.0% of sales.

Looking ahead, the retailer sees Q4 EPS of $2.07 to $2.12 vs. $2.12 consensus off a single-digit rise in comparable sales.