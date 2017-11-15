MACOM down 13% after mixed Q4, downside Q1 guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares are down 13% premarket after Q4 results met on EPS but missed on revenue. Q1 guidance has revenue from $130M to $136M (consensus: $171.21M) and EPS from $0.10 to $0.16 (consensus: $0.45).

"As expected, fiscal Q4 was a very challenging quarter, as we navigated through a hard pause in network infrastructure demand in China, impacting our entire range of Networks businesses," says John Croteau, President and CEO of MACOM.

Croteau says the company should recover next year as the pause eases.

Analyst action: Needham lowers its price target for MACOM by $3 to $42 after Q4 results.

