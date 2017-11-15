SandRidge Energy, Bonanza Creek confirm tie-up; shares halted

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) confirm their merger agreement, reported earlier by WSJ; shares are halted.

The deal values BCEI at $36/share, consisting of $19.20 in cash and $16.80 of SD shares for each BCEI share, representing a 17.4% premium to BCEI's closing price yesterday.

SD CEO James Bennett says the acquisition enhances the company's existing portfolio by adding an inventory of drill-ready locations in Colorado's DJ Basin and is highly complementary to its existing North Park, Northwest STACK and Mississippian assets.