Market jitters weigh on futures

U.S. stock index futures are 0.5% lower following negative sentiment seen overseas, as markets look ahead to more earnings and data.

The big figures this morning will be CPI inflation, which will confirm whether the Fed is still on track to raise interest rates in December.

There's also big news out of the Dubai Airshow, where Airbus scored its largest order in history and Boeing is looking to catch up.

Oil is down another 1% at $55.09/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1285/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.34%.

