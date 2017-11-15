Reuters: European decision for Qualcomm's NXP acquisition coming in 2018?

Reuters reports that the European ruling for Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) proposed acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) might come next year.

The timeline comes from comments by European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager.

Reuters’ sources say that Qualcomm offered in October to drop some of NXP’s patents to win approval for the $38B acquisition.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm must battle activist investors wanting more for the acquisition and a takeover bid from Broadcom.

Qualcomm shares are down 0.61% premarket.

NXP shares are down 0.52% .

