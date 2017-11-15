High-yield selloff continues

We're only halfway through November, but junk-rated debt is down 1.1% - on pace for its worst month since oil prices were crashing in January 2016. High-yield investors aren't used to this - there have only been three down months in the last 20, with losses each time less than 0.4%.

Spreads are on the rise. Since hitting a low of 338 basis points in late October, they've climbed 46 basis points.

While some fear contagion, Marty Fridson says prices are likely just correcting from perky levels. “The bears had been gunning for this ... High yield has been very expensive. A release valve is a good way to describe it, to let some air out of the balloon.”

Source: Eric Platt at the FT

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, PHT, HYLD, EAD, HYT, JQC, CIK, DSU, ACP, SJB, ANGL, NHS, MCI, KIO, ARDC, AIF, CIF, PHF, IVH, FHY, GGM, MPV, JSD