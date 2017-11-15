Marketing applications for Akcea's volanesorsen for FCS accepted in U.S., Europe and Canada

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) affiliate Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announces that its marketing applications in the U.S., Europe and Canada seeking approval for volanesorsen for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) have been accepted for review.

The FDA's action date (PDUFA) is August 30, 2018.

Volanesorsen has Orphan Drug status in the U.S. and Europe for the indication and Priority Review status in Canada. It also has Promising Innovative Medicine Designation in the UK.

FCS is a rare inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of lipoprotein particles called chylomicrons in the blood that leads to extremely high levels of triglycerides.

Volanesorsen is an antisense drug designed to reduce the production of ApoC-III, a protein produced by the liver that regulates triglyceride metabolism.