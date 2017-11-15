Amazon cancels 'skinny bundles' for Channels; Sports Illustrated TV coming soon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) scraps plans for streaming “skinny bundles” offering an a la carte approach to television subscriptions.

Reuters sources say Amazon’s talks with major broadcast and basic cable networks fell through as the networks were reluctant to join up with the Amazon Channels project.

Amazon decided the low margins involved didn’t merit negotiations with the networks.

Channels includes over 140 TV and digital networks including HBO and Showtime. While a few of the cable network subscriptions are available straight through Prime, Channels makes the bundles available through the Amazon Video app.

In better Channels news, Time announces plans to bring Sports Illustrated TV to the streaming service for $4.99 a month.