Commodities selloff continues, knocking back related stocks

|By:, SA News Editor

Commodities futures continue to tumble following disappointing Chinese economic data and an outlook for rising oil supply and weaker prices, setting up related equities for another day of sharp losses: RIO -1.7%, BHP -1.4%, VALE -1.9%, FCX -1.3%, TECK -0.9% premarket.

Chinese futures contracts for iron ore fell by nearly 5%, and other base metals are slipping for a second straight day.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices are lower for the fourth day in a row following the International Energy Agency's report and worries that data expected later in the day could show U.S. production rising; at last check, WTI -1% at $55.14/bbl, Brent -1% at $61.58/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, UCO, DGAZ, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, JJC, DBO, GAZ, DTO, USL, DBB, KOLD, UNL, DNO, JJN, OLO, SZO, CPER, JJU, DCNG, OLEM, BOM, JJT, BOS, NINI, LD, JJM, CUPM, BDD, FOIL, RJZ, BDG, OILK, WTIU, UBM, LEDD, HEVY, OILX, WTID, USOI, GAZB