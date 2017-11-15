Mid-stage study underway for NuCana's Acelarin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

The first patients have been enrolled in the U.S. and UK in NuCana plc's (Pending:NCNA) Phase 2 PRO-105 study evaluating single-agent Acelarin (NUC-1031) in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

PRO-105 will enroll up to 64 participants who have relapsed after three or more prior lines of chemo. The primary endpoint is objective response rate (ORR). According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is September 2018.

The company says lead candidate Acelarin is designed to replace the chemo agent gemcitabine in certain cancers by virtue of its ability to overcome key cancer resistance mechanisms. It is based on its ProTide technology which improves the effectiveness and safety profile of common chemo agents.