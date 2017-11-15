Noble Group in talks to address capital structure

Commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) has started talks with stakeholders about potential options to address its capital structure and liquidity position in a fight for survival, just weeks after it agreed to sell some assets and warned of a huge loss.

Noble says it will prioritize near-term liquidity and aim to continue to operate on a normal basis.

Ratings agencies have warned this week that Noble, which faces major debt repayments early next year, could have trouble servicing its debt, pushing the company's Singapore-listed shares to their lowest since 1999.