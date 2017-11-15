Treasurys add to gains following economic data

The data wasn't particularly soft: Core CPI rose an inline 0.2% in October, and retail sales beat with a 0.2% gain, but ex-autos missed with just a 0.1% rise. The Empire State index pulled back from a three-year high, but remained well into positive territory.

The macro picture, however, remains just the slightest bit shaky, particularly a continuing selloff in commodities. Asia was lower by about 1% overnight, and Europe is down 0.8% . U.S. stock index futures are down roughly 0.4% across the board. The numbers are hardly worth mentioning, but red is a color eqity investors haven't seen a lot of this year.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down five basis points to 2.32%. TLT +1.05% , TBT -2.1%

