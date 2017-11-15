Hecla Mining, Pan American Silver rated Buy at Canaccord

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) +1.3% premarket after analysts at Canaccord upgraded shares to Buy from Hold just minutes before yesterday's close, saying the selloff in the stock following Q3 earnings is not justified.

HL reported strong production but lower than expected revenue due to the timing of shipments, which Canaccord expects to reverse in Q4.

The firm, which also believes Pan AMerican Silver's (NASDAQ:PAAS) post-earnings selloff is overdone, now has Buy ratings on both miners with a $5.25 price target on HL and a $23 target on PAAS.