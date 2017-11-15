Cerberus becomes Deutsche's 4th-largest shareholder

Cerberus' 3% stake has been confirmed by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), making the P-E player the lender's fourth-largest shareholder. Cerberus earlier this year purchased about a 5% piece of Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY).

The two troubled German lenders had mulled a merger last year, but decided instead to focus on restructuring their businesses.

"This is revolutionary for Deutsche Bank,” says one fund manager.

Cerberus: "We have a constructive view of European fundamentals and believe Germany is a highly attractive place to invest, in particular."

Deutsche Bank has turned modestly higher in Frankfurt action vs. down more than 3% prior to the news.

