Westport +8% following strong Q3 results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) +8.3% premarket after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, and a 54% improvement in adjusted EBITDA compared to the year-ago quarter.

WPRT says Q3 consolidated gross margin was 24% of revenue vs. 15% for the year-ago period, primarily due to higher revenues and operating efficiencies generated through post-merger synergies.

Lake Street analysts reiterate their Buy rating and $5 price target, noting WPRT posted Q3 growth and margin improvement in its automotive segment and is starting to show the impact of repositioning its businesses, selling non-core assets, stabilizing its balance sheet and driving operational synergies from the Fuel Systems acquisition - these efforts, plus the launch of commercial HPDI with Volvo in Europe in October, set the company on a solid path (source: Briefing.com).