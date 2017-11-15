Interactive Brokers warns on bitcoin futures

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman and CEO Thomas Peterffy knows a few things about derivatives trading, and yesterday sent a letter to the CFTC warning on the dangers of clearing bitcoin and other cryptos. The letter today is printed in a full-page ad in the WSJ.

He requests the CFTC require any clearing organization for cryptos do it in a separate system isolated from other products.

"There is no fundamental basis for valuation ... Instituting daily price move limits ... does not solve the problem."

CME Group hopes to launch bitcoin futures within the month.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, OTC:BITCF, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTCQB:UBIA, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:PRELF, OTCPK:BLKCF

Previously: Square launches bitcoin pilot; shares up 1%, bitcoin ahead 8.5% (Nov. 15)