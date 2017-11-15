Monsanto, farm groups sue California over glyphosate warnings

Monsanto (MON -0.6% ) and U.S. farm groups have filed suit against the state of California to stop a requirement for cancer warnings on products containing the glyphosate weedkiller.

California added glyphosate, the main ingredient in MON’s herbicide Roundup, to its list of cancer causing chemicals in July and will require products containing the herbicide to carry warnings by July 2018.

California moved after the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded in 2015 that glyphosate was “probably carcinogenic,” but other studies - including one published last week as part of the Agricultural Health Study project - have found no firm link to cancer.