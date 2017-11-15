Viacom, Charter to co-produce content with exclusive window

Viacom (VIA -1.5% , VIAB -1.7% ) and Charter Communications (CHTR -1.6% ) are going to work together to co-produce originally programming that will have an exclusive premiere window on the cable system before moving to other distribution.

The deal comes as part of final negotiations on a carriage deal that will give systemwide coverage to certain of Viacom's networks: MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, Spike/Paramount Network, VH1, TV Land and CMT. (Some networks had been moved into a higher price tier earlier.)

After Charter's window, Viacom will distribute the content internationally and in other domestic markets, including potentially on Viacom networks.

The programs will be jointly produced by Paramount Television and Charter, and the two will collaborate on anonymized viewership data for advertising purposes.