Sally Beauty missed estimates

Sally Beauty (SBH -4.5%) reports same-store sales declined 1.4% in Q4.
Segment sales: Sally Beauty Supply: $584.4M (-0.8%); Beauty Systems Group: $389.8M (+0.7%).
Segment same-store sales growth: Sally Beauty Supply: -2.5%; Beauty Systems Group: +1%.
Gross margin rate flat at 49.5%.
SG&A expense rate improved 110 bps to 34.3%.
Adjusted operating margin rate down 30 bps to 12.3%.
Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 30 bps to 15.4%.
Inventory +2.6% to $930.9M.
Total store count +31 Y/Y to 5,150.
FY2018 Guidance: Same-store sales: ~flat; Gross margin rate: ~+10 bps; Adjusted SG&A expense rate: ~37.7%; Adjusted operating margin rate: decline slightly.