CNBC: DOJ seeking state AGs for T/TWX complaint, with few takers

Staff at the Justice Dept. is said to be approaching state attorneys general, looking for sign-ons to a complaint against the $85B merger between AT&T (T +0.5% ) and Time Warner (TWX -1.2% ), CNBC is reporting.

The department is getting few takers so far, though, according to the network.

The department approached "19 or 20" of the state AGs, the report says.

The news adds credence to speculation that a lawsuit is imminent over the deal.

Updated 10:39 a.m.: CNBC updates that an aggressive pursuit of AGs "appears to be hitting roadblock; at least 2 states (Washington & Massachusetts) currently support it."

Updated 11:27 a.m.: "Potentially zero" state AGs are backing a potential block of the deal, a source tells CNBC. TWX is turning up, now just a few pennies below flat on the day.