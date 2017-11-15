Stocks sink at the open, weighed by commodities selloff

Stocks open with substantial losses, including a 150-plus point drop in the Dow, as the U.S. follows global markets lower amid a broad downturn in commodity prices; Dow -0.6% , S&P -0.8% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

Major European markets are down across the board, with Germany's DAX -1.3% , France's CAC -0.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.8% .

Commodity prices are lower, including U.S. crude oil, -1% at $55.13/bbl as a report from the International Energy Agency forecasting reduced demand and rising U.S. production offsets hopes for an extension of OPEC supply cuts.

In U.S. corporate news, Target -8.3% in early action after issuing disappointing guidance for the holiday season; however, beaten-down GE opens +0.6% .

Most sectors are trading well into negative territory, with energy ( -1.1% ) leading the retreat, with the financial ( -0.9% ), consumer discretionary ( -0.9% ) and technology ( -0.9% ) sectors also off to a weak start.

Investors received a batch of U.S. economic reports this morning,with in-line or near in-line readings on the Consumer Price Index and retail sales, while November's Empire Manufacturing survey came in lower than expected.

U.S. Treasury prices extended already solid gains following the data, sending yields further down; the benchmark 10-year yield is 5 bps lower at 2.33% while the two-year yield is down a basis point at 1.68%.