Mantra Venture Group receives new purchase orders

AW Solutions, a subsidiary of Mantra Venture Group (OTCPK:MVTG) received over $580K in new contract awards.

The customer orders are to audit fiber networks.

The revenue will be realized in Q4 of 2017.

Roger Ponder, CEO stated; "These new orders for services confirm our status as a premier “go to” service provider for clients needing to audit their fiber assets to support future small cell densification projects and distributed antennas systems (DAS). We anticipate seeing more of this activity into 2018. Mr. Ponder added: “We are building a backlog of work and these new orders confirm AW Solutions’ ability to meet the increasing demands of the enterprise and service provider markets."

Press Release