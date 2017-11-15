At Fox annual meeting, another run at ending dual-class shares

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.6% ) faces a public-relations hit at its annual meeting today, with support growing for a shareholder proposal to drop the company's dual-class share structure.

The proposal is advisory and can't force a change. But a show of support would signal dissatisfaction with the status quo, which protects an iron grip on the company by the Murdoch family due to different voting rights.

Most publicly traded shares are A class (NASDAQ:FOXA) with no voting rights, while the Murdochs own about 39% of the class B voting shares. A similar proposal at dual-class News Corp. nearly won a majority in 2015.

Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services supports the measure, but Mario Gabelli for one is skeptical: “The guy (Rupert Murdoch) has 40 percent of the vote and the ISSs of the world are going to do absolutely nothing."

The annual meeting (audiocast here) commences at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) in Los Angeles.