The spotlight falls on electric trucks

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) isn't the only company with plans to push forward with electric trucks, observes Wired.

The list of startups and trucking heavyweights testing electric truck programs/concepts includes Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Nikola One, Toyota (NYSE:TM), Chanje, Volvo, Scania (OTCPK:VLKAY), UPS (NYSE:UPS), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Transpower to name just a handful.

The significant amount of R&D wouldn't be progressing if cost savings and efficiency weren't seen as achievable goals. "Electric motors are actually ideal for big rigs, because they produce gobs of torque instantly, meaning a trucker would find an electric 18-wheeler zippy and smooth—no mashing through 10 or more gears to get up to speed like in a conventional truck," writes Wired's Jack Stewart. Trucking innovation also includes cracking the critical driving range nut for long hauls.

Last month, images of Tesla's EV truck were leaked. Tomorrow night, Elon Musk and crew will put on the full show covering its EV truck goals.