Lawmakers weigh in on alleged violence at UHS hospital in Alabama; shares down 1%

The heat is increasing on Universal Health Services (UHS -1.3% ) after a video was posted on BuzzFeed that shows a physical altercation between a staff member and patient at its Hill Crest Behavioral Health facility in Birmingham, AL.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA): "Facilities that receive federal funding can and must be held accountable. The first principle of health care is to do no harm. These videos clearly show a violation of that principle.”

Representative Terri Sewell (D-AL) calls the allegations of abuse "disturbing and appalling," calling for probe into the matter.

Senator Grassley intends to write a letter to HHS “to determine if the incidents and practices in question were isolated or pervasive.”

Patients and staff members apparently say the worst violence happens off-camera in patients' rooms.

