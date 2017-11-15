JA Solar -11% after Q3 earnings miss, shipments in line with guidance

JA Solar (JASO -11.3% ) plunges in early trading after falling well short of Q3 earnings expectations, as gross profit of RMB 513.6M ($77.2M) fell 10.6% Y/Y and 33.4% Q/Q.

JASO says Q3 gross margin was 11.8%, which compares to 12.9% in Q2 and 13.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 shipments totaled 1,640.9 MW, consisting of 1,582.5 MW of modules, 37.9 MW of cells to external customers and 20.5 MW of modules to the company's downstream projects; external shipments rose 30.6% Y/Y but fell 30% Q/Q.

For Q4, JASO expects total cell and module shipments of 1,600-1,800 MW, with nearly all external shipments.