Target seen as attractive despite holiday quarter stumble

Target (NYSE:TGT) is down 9.3% in morning trading after profit guidance for the critical holiday quarter disappointed.

While there's no getting around that free delivery, higher employee wages and promotional activity will drag on Target's Q4 bottom line -- bullish-leaning analysts still think that Target is heading in the right direction.

"All-in-all, we believe Target is executing its strategic plan effectively," says Moody's retail analyst Charlie O'Shea. "Target has done a good job in trying to bring some new brands into the store and transform the operation a little bit, but it’s still the early days in that transformation," notes Tesley Advisory Group.

Shares of Target are at their lowest level since late August. The yield to new buyers is now 4.56%.

Sources: U.S. News and World Report and CNBC.

