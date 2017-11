The CBOE Volatility Index jumped more than 20% earlier, and is currently higher by 14% to $13.22 as stocks move into the red for the 7th straight session.

Equity losses remain terribly modest, with the S&P 500 lower by 0.4% today, and off just more than 1% since the losing streak began.

At $13.22, the VIX is at about a three-month high, but remains well below its long-term average of 19.

