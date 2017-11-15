Elliott gets support for structural changes at BHP

BHP Billiton's (BHP -1.6% ) annual meeting is set for tomorrow, and activist investor Elliott Management gets key support in its push for structural changes at the company after global fund manager Aberdeen said it fully supports Elliott as it pushes to get BHP to sell U.S. oil and gas assets and make other changes.

Ahead of the general meeting in Melbourne, where BHP's board is expected to come under renewed scrutiny over its ill-fated $20B investment in U.S. shale, Aberdeen Asia managing director Hugh Young says Elliott is "100% correct" in pressuring for change.

Aberdeen is the third biggest shareholder in BHP’s London-listed stock, with a 4.88% stake, just behind Elliott, which owns 5.04%, according to Thomson Reuters data.