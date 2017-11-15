Online transactions soar at Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) says it launched a new website to make it easier for customers to order takeout and give them more options.

Early reaction appears positive, with the company citing a 20% increase in website transactions since the launch.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings are still holding at over $147 after Monday's blockbuster report of a Roark Capital takeover offer.

Source: Press Release

