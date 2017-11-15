Aurora Cannabis makes bid for CanniMed Therapeutics

Canadian plant biopharmaceutical outfit CanniMed Therapeutics (OTC:CMMDF) acknowledges the press release (and presumably the receipt of the offer) from Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) announcing its unsolicited all-stock bid valued at $24/share.

The specific offer is a maximum of 4.52586207 Aurora shares per CanniMed share.

CanniMed advises shareholders to take no action until the board has had time to fully vet the proposal. It also says it is in advanced discussions to acquire Newstrike Resources Ltd. in an all-stock deal at a ratio of 0.033 CanniMed shares per Newstrike share aimed at accelerating its penetration into the adult-use cannabis market.