FDA OKs expanded use for Noden's hypertension med Tekturna

The FDA approves Noden Pharma DAC's Tekturna (aliskiren) for the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure) in children at least six years old. Market launch will commence in 2018.

The medication was first approved for use in adults in March 2007 when it was marketed by Novartis.

PDL Biopharma (PDLI -0.7% ) now owns the rights via its equity investment in Noden, announced in May 2016.

Aliskiren targets a protein called renin, an enzyme that plays a key role in the process that can lead to high blood pressure.

