Retail sales show underlying strength

Retail sales are on the minds of investors heading into the holiday season after an unexpected increase in October.

Due to impact of hurricane spending in September, some of the year-over-year category comparisons may be even more indicative of underlying retail sector strength. On a Y/Y look, electronics/appliance stores (+2.1%), general merchandise stores (+1.4%), clothing/accessories stores (+0.4%), furniture/home furnishing stores (+4.8%) and health/personal care stores (+4.8%) all posted gains. Online retailers generated sales growth of 9.6% during the month compared to last year.

The National Retail Federation weighs in on the 0.1% M/M and 4.3% Y/Y gain in retail sales for October.

"The uplift in October payroll and income has generated a healthy pace of retail spending and household debt burdens are historically low," says NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.

"Congressional action on tax reform should help boost confidence, but it is important that lawmakers keep up their momentum and not let details of the legislation get in the way of achieving such a long-sought goal," he adds.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, RCD, PEZ, PMR, PSCD, FTXD, CNDF, JHMC, XD